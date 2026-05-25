Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Edison International $EIX

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 949.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here