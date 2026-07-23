Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by KCM Capital Inc

KCM Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 515,200 shares during the quarter. Geo Group accounts for about 5.4% of KCM Capital Inc's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KCM Capital Inc owned about 1.49% of Geo Group worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Geo Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Geo Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Geo Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on Geo Group

Geo Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.Geo Group's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Further Reading

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