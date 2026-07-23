Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Stake Increased by Kore Advisors LP

Kore Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 136,201 shares during the period. Geo Group makes up approximately 17.7% of Kore Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kore Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Geo Group worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Stock Up 0.6%

GEO opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Geo Group Inc has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Geo Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Geo Group

About Geo Group

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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