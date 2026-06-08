Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,419 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453,137 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of CLEAR Secure worth $86,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts: Sign Up

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:YOU opened at $54.34 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YOU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on YOU

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CLEAR Secure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CLEAR Secure wasn't on the list.

While CLEAR Secure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here