Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 277,424 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Celsius worth $163,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 116,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after buying an additional 802,743 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,321,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Celsius from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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