Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 935,855 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196,703 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 935,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Samsara worth $219,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Samsara by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Samsara by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,860.92, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,433.60. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $165,339.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 468,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,147,494.05. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,717,947 shares of company stock worth $79,747,111. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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