Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,693 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of MongoDB worth $604,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded MongoDB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $335.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.43 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.89 and a beta of 1.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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