Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.07% of InterDigital worth $251,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,927,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $308.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.16. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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