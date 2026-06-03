Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of WESCO International worth $211,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:WCC opened at $372.24 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $377.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $3,562,446.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,762.28. This trade represents a 33.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

See Also

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