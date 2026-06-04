Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,197 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of AptarGroup worth $197,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ATR opened at $112.46 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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