Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,287 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,434 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $93,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,524 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,058 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,348,604.40. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific's revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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