Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,549 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $200,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $79,507,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $50,173,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,502,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,797 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 150,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.56 and a 200-day moving average of $286.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,448,649.12. This represents a 38.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,514 shares of company stock worth $17,933,796. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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