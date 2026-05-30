Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,506 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440,582 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of eBay worth $1,079,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in eBay by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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