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Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,314 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its Super Micro Computer stake by 41,314 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 13.81 million shares valued at about $402.6 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with several other large funds also adding or initiating positions in SMCI; overall, institutions own 84.06% of the company.
  • Super Micro’s recent results and outlook were mixed: it beat EPS estimates for the latest quarter and posted 122.7% year-over-year revenue growth, but revenue missed expectations and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Super Micro Computer.

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Super Micro Computer worth $402,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock worth $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,746 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $30,285,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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