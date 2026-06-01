Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,486 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of TKO Group worth $387,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $19,715.85. The trade was a 71.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 29,424 shares valued at $5,944,433. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $205.06 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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