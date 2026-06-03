Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.98% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $235,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,473,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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