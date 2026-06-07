Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $105,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 700.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $463.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSA. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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