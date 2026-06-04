Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,074,915 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of CNH Industrial worth $157,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is 32.26%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

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