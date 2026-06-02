Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Roku worth $267,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Roku by 20,450.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $133.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,551,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,571. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 681,358 shares of company stock valued at $75,642,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Roku

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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