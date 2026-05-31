Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of Iron Mountain worth $685,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,867.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 54.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 483,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the sale, the director owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 505,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,265,802 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here