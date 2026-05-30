Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,056,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

ALNY opened at $301.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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