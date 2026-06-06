Geode Capital Management LLC Has $109.82 Million Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,133 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Macy's worth $109,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy's by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy's by 101.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

More Macy's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy's Trading Down 3.7%

M opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy's

In other news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $94,456.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,612.16. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,503.36. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here