Geode Capital Management LLC Has $110.31 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $110,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,639 shares of the company's stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,610,000.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 91,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $7,063,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,737,646.82. This represents a 59.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $631,738.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,115 shares of company stock worth $21,218,138. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.10.

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Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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