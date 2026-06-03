Geode Capital Management LLC Has $201.67 Million Stake in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Oklo worth $201,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $14,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 298.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oklo by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Oklo’s recent operating milestones, including DOE advanced negotiations for surplus plutonium utilization and NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report, both of which help de-risk future reactor deployment. Oklo jumps 7.5% as investors focus on recent DOE fuel talks and regulatory progress

Investors are reacting to Oklo’s recent operating milestones, including DOE advanced negotiations for surplus plutonium utilization and NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report, both of which help de-risk future reactor deployment. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, with call volume running well above normal.

Unusual call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, with call volume running well above normal. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Oklo as a potential beneficiary of the broader nuclear-energy and AI-infrastructure theme, which may be supporting momentum in the stock. Why Oklo Is an Asymmetric AI Bet With a 'Nuclear Option'

Several recent articles highlight Oklo as a potential beneficiary of the broader nuclear-energy and AI-infrastructure theme, which may be supporting momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also suggests the move may be follow-through buying after prior favorable nuclear-sector developments rather than a single new company-specific headline. Oklo jumps 7.5% as investors focus on recent DOE fuel talks and regulatory progress

Market commentary also suggests the move may be follow-through buying after prior favorable nuclear-sector developments rather than a single new company-specific headline. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jacob Dewitte disclosed two sizable stock sales totaling 200,000 shares at $68.29 each under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which may weigh on investor sentiment despite the pre-arranged nature of the transactions.

Oklo Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares in the company, valued at $42,161,749.50. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 819,588 shares of company stock worth $50,773,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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