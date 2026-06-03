Geode Capital Management LLC Has $242.58 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.58% of Molina Healthcare worth $242,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MOH opened at $179.73 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $311.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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