Geode Capital Management LLC Has $253.63 Million Position in Unum Group $UNM

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 115,022 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Unum Group worth $253,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Unum Group by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 467,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,232,000 after buying an additional 279,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $85.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,804 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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