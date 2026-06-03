Geode Capital Management LLC Has $261.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of The Ensign Group worth $261,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $127,547.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,018,094.92. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,892 shares of company stock worth $363,250. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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