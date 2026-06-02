Geode Capital Management LLC Has $321.18 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of BWX Technologies worth $321,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.30 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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