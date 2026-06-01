Geode Capital Management LLC Has $379.10 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.85% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $379,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $308.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.04 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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