Geode Capital Management LLC Has $619.90 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.00% of PTC worth $619,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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