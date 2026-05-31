Geode Capital Management LLC Has $631.53 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.60% of lululemon athletica worth $631,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,394,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,873 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $184,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,838 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $204,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on lululemon and raised its price target to $225 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG reiterates buy on lululemon

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on lululemon and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Lululemon board truce with founder resets governance

Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about 9.4% after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Lululemon earnings could swing stock

Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Lululemon pre-Q1 earnings article

Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that lululemon may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, reinforcing concerns that the upcoming report could disappoint if trends in the Americas remain weak. Zacks earnings preview

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $131.25 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here