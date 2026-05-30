Geode Capital Management LLC Has $824.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Free Report) TSE: CM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953,881 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 555,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $824,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,380,638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $509,763,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,475,253 shares of the bank's stock worth $587,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125,069 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,370 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,816 shares of the bank's stock worth $134,760,000 after acquiring an additional 435,799 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: CIBC delivered better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.86 topping estimates and revenue of $5.89 billion also slightly ahead of forecasts. Management said the bank saw growth across all businesses, supported by stronger trading revenue and broad-based momentum. MarketBeat earnings report

CIBC delivered better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.86 topping estimates and revenue of $5.89 billion also slightly ahead of forecasts. Management said the bank saw growth across all businesses, supported by stronger trading revenue and broad-based momentum. Positive Sentiment: The bank announced a new quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, reinforcing its capital return profile and implying a dividend yield around 3.9%. Dividend announcement

The bank announced a new quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, reinforcing its capital return profile and implying a dividend yield around 3.9%. Positive Sentiment: CIBC also launched a new share buyback plan to repurchase up to 30 million shares, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the stock. Buyback announcement

CIBC also launched a new share buyback plan to repurchase up to 30 million shares, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company is reshaping its senior leadership team to improve execution and drive North American growth, a strategic change that could help over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Leadership changes

The company is reshaping its senior leadership team to improve execution and drive North American growth, a strategic change that could help over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat earnings, CIBC agreed to sell its Caribbean business for about US$1.6 billion, and the market appears to be weighing whether the transaction signals lower international growth exposure or strategic retrenchment. Caribbean sale

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $117.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE: CM, commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada's largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC's activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

See Also

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