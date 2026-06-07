Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.94 Million Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236,457 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Matador Resources worth $94,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,836 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,615,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,035 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,303 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 197,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $664,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and its FY2026 outlook for Matador Resources, suggesting stronger near-term operating performance and higher full-year earnings potential.

KeyCorp raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and its FY2026 outlook for Matador Resources, suggesting stronger near-term operating performance and higher full-year earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, indicating expectations for solid production or pricing support later in the year. Related Matador Resources analyst note

KeyCorp also lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, indicating expectations for solid production or pricing support later in the year. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $73 price target , which is constructive, but the firm also trimmed some later-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates, making the overall signal mixed.

KeyCorp kept an rating and a , which is constructive, but the firm also trimmed some later-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates, making the overall signal mixed. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article focused on valuation after the recent pullback, implying the shares may be re-rating rather than reacting to a single company-specific catalyst.

A separate article focused on valuation after the recent pullback, implying the shares may be re-rating rather than reacting to a single company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Hold rating on Matador Resources, reinforcing a cautious stance that can weigh on sentiment.

Roth MKM reaffirmed a rating on Matador Resources, reinforcing a cautious stance that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered some out-year EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, which may have added to concerns that longer-term earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,681.80. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 482 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $25,401.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,143.30. The trade was a 6.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $390,367. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources's payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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