Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Five Below worth $205,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

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Five Below Stock Down 2.6%

FIVE stock opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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