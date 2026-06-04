Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 608,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Hims & Hers Health worth $183,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after acquiring an additional 223,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,173,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,865,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644 over the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.70.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.46, a PEG ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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