Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $133,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.00. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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