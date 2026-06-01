Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Trimble worth $492,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 12,120.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $224,028,000 after buying an additional 2,721,305 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,747,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,460,000 after buying an additional 675,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 73.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $97,540,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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