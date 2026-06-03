Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $217,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Plan A Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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