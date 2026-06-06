Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,981 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $114,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company's stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,440.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 756,824 shares of the company's stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 751,619 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,028 shares of the company's stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 374,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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