Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,929 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of AECOM worth $232,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AECOM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AECOM by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250,043 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,765 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 0.8%

ACM opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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