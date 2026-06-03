Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 492,805 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364,642 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 492,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of American Healthcare REIT worth $262,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,023,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,161,000 after buying an additional 200,127 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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