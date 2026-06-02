Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,503 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Rivian Automotive worth $290,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.62. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 5,544 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $74,455.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 902,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,122,320.90. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 109,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,098 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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