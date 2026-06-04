Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,647 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,154 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Armstrong World Industries worth $194,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AWI stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.06 and a 1 year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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