Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Brunswick worth $86,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Texas Capital upgraded Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.81%.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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