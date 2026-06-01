Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 23,533 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,881 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Twilio worth $389,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,149.40. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,469,000. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,621 shares of company stock valued at $327,789,187. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $190.48 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $203.71. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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