Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 49,048 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,153,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Roivant Sciences worth $176,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after buying an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,535,000 after buying an additional 6,877,348 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,272,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $37,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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