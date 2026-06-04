Free Trial
→ The SpaceX S-1 changes everything (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 49,048 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Roivant Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management trimmed its Roivant Sciences stake by 49,048 shares in the fourth quarter, leaving it with about 8.15 million shares valued at roughly $177 million.
  • Other major investors were active in the stock, with UBS Group, Assenagon Asset Management, and Vanguard all increasing their positions; institutional investors now own about 64.76% of Roivant.
  • Roivant recently reported better-than-expected EPS of $0.28, while analysts remain mostly bullish, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $33.59.
  • Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences.

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,153,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Roivant Sciences worth $176,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after buying an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,535,000 after buying an additional 6,877,348 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,272,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $37,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roivant Sciences Right Now?

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines