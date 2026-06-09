Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,108,630 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $75,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 1,695,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,619,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2%

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.05.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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