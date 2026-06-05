Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Option Care Health worth $131,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Option Care Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Option Care Health wasn't on the list.

While Option Care Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here