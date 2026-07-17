Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,694 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000. Lowe's Companies makes up about 2.6% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $359,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.80.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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