Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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